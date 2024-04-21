The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Purchased by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC raised its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Children’s Place accounts for about 1.2% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Children’s Place stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 1,444,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,752. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 1,566,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $24,750,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,663,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,687,139.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

