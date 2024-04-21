The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,041,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,694,000 after acquiring an additional 538,274 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.14.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $352.39. 1,305,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.41 and its 200 day moving average is $315.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

