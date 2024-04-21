The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $77.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.10.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,576,556.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,301,065.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,808,207.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,576,556.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $73,301,065.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,854,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after buying an additional 227,439 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,334,000 after buying an additional 554,577 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.