The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

GBX opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.66. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

GBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 4,480 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $234,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,965 shares of company stock worth $1,011,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 10.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Recommended Stories

