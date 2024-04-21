The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Home Depot stock opened at $335.36 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

