The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $464,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 238,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after buying an additional 87,682 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $5,522,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Citigroup lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

