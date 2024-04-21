The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $89.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.3 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.73, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at $84,165,241.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,170 shares of company stock worth $41,250,398 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.