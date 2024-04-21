The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TTD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.30. 3,113,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.73, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,170 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,398. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

