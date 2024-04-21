Theta Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $622.33 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $622.33 million and approximately $43.83 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00057113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00023599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,521,324,753 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

