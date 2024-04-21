Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Tops $59.15 Million

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Threshold has a total market cap of $373.39 million and $59.15 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011635 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,762.23 or 0.99914214 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010679 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00100346 BTC.

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03820879 USD and is up 8.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $74,467,311.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

