Thunder Brawl (THB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.33 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $11.33 million and approximately $169,961.60 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.06104192 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $204,160.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

