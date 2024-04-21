TNC Coin (TNC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,290.06

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 62.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $218.32 million and approximately $3,290.06 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 59.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.29312272 USD and is up 4,979.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3,147.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

