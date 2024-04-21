Towerview LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cantaloupe comprises 1.0% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned 0.32% of Cantaloupe worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,235,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 876,082 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 34.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 233,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cantaloupe by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 209,928 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,631,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after buying an additional 209,078 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 184,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $448.45 million, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CTLP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cantaloupe

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cantaloupe news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cantaloupe Profile

(Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.