Towerview LLC Sells 95,000 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Towerview LLC lessened its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Garrett Motion accounts for 0.3% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 152.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,535 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 3,567.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 789,238 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,794,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 763,934 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 7,328,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,751,000 after purchasing an additional 593,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GTX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 803,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,749. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.00 million. Analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $274,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,527,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,651,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $274,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,527,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,651,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,236,484 shares in the company, valued at $137,128,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,161,193 shares of company stock valued at $101,430,410 over the last ninety days. 37.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

