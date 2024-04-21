Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $234.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $192.00 to $234.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.65.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $252.79 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $268.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.