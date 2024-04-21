Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Lowered to $231.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $241.00 to $231.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.88.

NYSE:TRV opened at $214.07 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $727,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

