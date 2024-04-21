Treasure Coast Financial Planning Purchases 1,283 Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned 0.35% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2,301.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKIE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.50. 15,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,416. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The company has a market cap of $600.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.5666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

