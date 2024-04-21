Treasure Coast Financial Planning Purchases New Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,319,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,902. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

