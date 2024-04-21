Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Position Trimmed by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Trex by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

NYSE TREX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.45. The company had a trading volume of 532,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,412. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.65. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

