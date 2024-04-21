Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Trilogy Metals Stock Up 7.8 %

TMQ opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.63.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 56,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$26,195.54. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,351 shares of company stock worth $33,085. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

