Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $501.13 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $488.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.17. The company has a market cap of $462.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

