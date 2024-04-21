Truist Financial Trims Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price to $68.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CBRL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

