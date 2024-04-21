UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target Raised to $27.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UGI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. UGI has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that UGI will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp lifted its position in UGI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of UGI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 78,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

