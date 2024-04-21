ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.00

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 73.80 ($0.92). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.91), with a volume of 131,621 shares trading hands.

ULS Technology Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of £47.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.

About ULS Technology

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

