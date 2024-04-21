United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Issues Earnings Results

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, reports. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter.

United Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of United Bancshares stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. United Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.91% of United Bancshares worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.