United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Reduced by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.6% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $589.21.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $628.34. The company had a trading volume of 572,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,523. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $679.93 and its 200-day moving average is $571.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.13 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.