Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

ULH opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.30 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,264,000 after purchasing an additional 295,701 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

