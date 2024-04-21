Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.21

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.21 and traded as high as C$2.36. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 68,434 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$647.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.19.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 44.63%. The company had revenue of C$7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0469672 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

