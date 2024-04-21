Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after acquiring an additional 995,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,548,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,905,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $102.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $91.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

