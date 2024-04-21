Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.8% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,916,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

