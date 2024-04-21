Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $115.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

