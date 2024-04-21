Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,778.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIGI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.56. 219,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,701. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.30.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

