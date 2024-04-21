Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $455.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

