Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Raised by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 0.8% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,971. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $101.91. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $110.74.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.