Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 200,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,334,000 after purchasing an additional 711,820 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

WBD opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

