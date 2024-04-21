Vantage Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,147 shares during the quarter. EQT comprises 3.1% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of EQT worth $30,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

EQT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EQT opened at $36.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.82%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

