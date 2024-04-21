Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 8,045 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $305.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.52 and a 200 day moving average of $297.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $221.76 and a one year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.94.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

