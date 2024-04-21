Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $328.33 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $299.23 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.40 and its 200 day moving average is $400.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $465.42.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

