Vantage Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises approximately 1.3% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $120,236,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCI opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $131.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

