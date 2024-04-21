Vantage Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Southern Copper comprises 1.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $14,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Southern Copper by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,848,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,156,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.