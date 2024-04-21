Vantage Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 633.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,227 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 2.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $27,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 41,114 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE EL opened at $144.41 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $260.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.09, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

