Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VEEV traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.38. The stock had a trading volume of 735,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,618. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.82. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,836 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.