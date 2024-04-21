Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0156 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Velas has a market cap of $40.35 million and $1.01 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00057815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00023574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,581,366,494 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

