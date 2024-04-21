VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. VEON has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $26.68.

Get VEON alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of VEON by 58.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.