Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 306,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 4.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 56,273,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,086,852. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

