Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,811,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,689,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,454. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

