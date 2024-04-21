Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.23. 3,469,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,386. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $367.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

