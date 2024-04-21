Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.99. The company had a trading volume of 459,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.