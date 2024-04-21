Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.92 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $97.92 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,000.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $508.82 or 0.00782796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00129836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00042598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00184991 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00107292 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

