Verizon Communications (VZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Verizon Communications has set its FY24 guidance at $4.50-4.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 657.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

